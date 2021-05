Sano went 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a walk in Friday's win over Cleveland.

Sano has endured a rough season at the plate so far, but he's showing signs of turning things around since he's now hit safely in seven of his last eight games, recording two multi-hit appearances in that span. The slugging first baseman has gone 10-for-28 (.357) with five homers, 11 RBI and seven runs scored during that eight-game stretch.