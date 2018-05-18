Twins' Miguel Sano: Rehab assignment looming
Sano (hamstring) participated in a workout Friday and could embark on a rehab assignment by the end of this weekend, Day Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Manager Paul Molitor acknowledged that Sano had a "good workout" and that he ran much better Friday as opposed to earlier in the week. Molitor added that a rehab assignment is "imminent" so it doesn't seem out of the question that Sano could be back with the Twins by the middle of next week if all goes well during his time in the minors. Expect an update once the Twins determine a concrete plan for his rehab.
