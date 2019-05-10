Twins' Miguel Sano: Rehab moving to Triple-A
Sano (heel) announced via Instagram he is heading to Triple-A Rochester to continue his minor-league rehab assignment.
Sano has spent the last week at Double-A Pensacola and went 4-for-20 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI in five games. The 26-year-old is about halfway through the 20-day maximum for a rehab assignment, though it's unclear how many games he's expected to play for the Red Wings. Sano could seemingly make his 2019 big-league debut sometime next week, if all goes well.
