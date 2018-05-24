Twins' Miguel Sano: Reinstated from DL
Sano (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Thursday.
As expected, Sano finished up his rehab stint Wednesday and felt good enough to come off the disabled list. He'll be available for Minnesota's weekend series with the Yankees and figures to be a part of the starting lineup Friday in the opener.
