Sano (hamstring) has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list and is starting Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Sano needed a few additional days on the injured list since his hamstring injury prevented him from taking regular batting practice. However, he should serve as the everyday first baseman going forward. Alex Kirilloff (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.