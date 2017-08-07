Twins' Miguel Sano: Remains on bench Monday
Sano is out of the lineup Monday against the Brewers.
A trip to the disabled list seems to be off the table for Sano after MRI and CT scans earlier in the day came back negative, but he'll still be relegated to the bench for a third straight contest. Ehire Adrianza will fill in at third base for Sano while Eduardo Escobar assumes the DH spot.
