Twins' Miguel Sano: Remains on bench Sunday

Sano is not in the lineup for Sunday's game at Texas, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Sano is 3-for-42 with 17 strikeouts over his last 12 games, so he'll take a seat for the series finale. Ehire Adrianza will start at third base and bat second against Rangers' left-hander Yohander Mendez.

More News
Our Latest Stories