Twins' Miguel Sano: Remains out Friday
Sano (lower leg) remains out of the lineup Friday against the Royals, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Sano will be held out for a second straight game after injuring his left leg Tuesday -- the same leg in which he had a titanium rod inserted last winter. The injury looked bad as he was writhing in pain after sliding into second base and ultimately had to be carted off the field. Fortunately, X-rays were negative, but it's up in the air as to when we may see Sano back in action. Per Berardino, manager Paul Molitor said Sano will undergo a "few more tests" in the coming days to try and clear things up due to continuous soreness in the leg. Ehire Adrianza starts at third base.
