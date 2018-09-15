Twins' Miguel Sano: Remains out of Saturday's lineup

Sano (lower leg) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game at Kansas City, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Sano will sit out his ninth consecutive game with a bruised lower left leg. Gregorio Petit garners the start at third base and will bat eighth, with Ehire Adriana starting at shortstops while Sano remains day-to-day.

