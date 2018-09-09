Twins' Miguel Sano: Remains out Sunday

Sano (lower leg) is not in the lineup Sunday against the Royals, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Sano exited Tuesday's contest due to a lower leg bruise, and he has yet to appear in a game since then. With the Twins largely out of playoff contention, it wouldn't be too surprising to see the team take things slowly with their slugging third baseman. Continue to consider him day-to-day while Ehire Adrianza takes another turn at the hot corner in his stead.