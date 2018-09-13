Twins' Miguel Sano: Remains out Thursday

Sano (lower leg) is out of the lineup Thursday against the Royals, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Sano is set to miss an eighth consecutive game with a lower-leg bruise he sustained during an awkward slide into second base earlier in the month. The third baseman recently resumed taking batting practice and fielding grounders and is hoping to return sometime over the weekend. Ehire Adrianza is once again starting at the hot corner in his place.