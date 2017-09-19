Twins' Miguel Sano: Remains without return timetable

Manager Paul Molitor remains uncertain as to whether or not Sano (shin) will be able to return to action before the end of the regular season, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Sano was able to hit off a tee a couple times late last week, but he is not yet ready to advance to the next step in his recovery, and remains sidelined indefinitely. Eduardo Escobar has started nearly every game at third base since Sano's last start there Aug. 18, and he figures to continue playing regularly until Sano is ready to play again.