Twins' Miguel Sano: Resumes swinging Wednesday

Sano (lower leg) took 60 practice swings Wednesday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Sano met with two specialists to examine his shin Wednesday and was cleared to resume swinging. Despite being able to swing again, there's still no timeframe for Sano's return. However, while Sano isn't expected to come back during the regular season, the team hasn't ruled out bringing him back for the American League wild-card game if they end up qualifying.