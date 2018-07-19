Twins' Miguel Sano: Returning to Fort Myers

Sano is returning to his daily workout routine in Fort Myers on Friday after a brief trip to the Dominican Republic due to an illness in his family, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports.

Apparently, the Twins were planning on increasing his playing time volume prior to his departure Sunday, which suggests that it could still be a matter of weeks before he's deemed to fit to return to the Twins' lineup. Sano has posted an .895 OPS with 13:21 BB:K over 19 games at High-A this season since getting sent down by the Twins in June.