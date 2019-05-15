Twins' Miguel Sano: Returns from IL

The Twins reinstated Sano (heel) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

Sano will join the Twins after hitting .316 with two home runs over a 10-game rehab assignment across three different affiliates. Though he now appears to be reasonably healthy after an extended recovery from March surgery on his right heel, Sano may not play on an everyday basis right away with Marwin Gonzalez and Willians Astudillo on hand at third base and Nelson Cruz (wrist) locked in as the club's designated hitter. It will be Astudillo who draws the start at the hot corner in Wednesday's series finale against the Angels while Sano and Gonzalez sit on the bench.

More News
Our Latest Stories