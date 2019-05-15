Twins' Miguel Sano: Returns from IL
The Twins reinstated Sano (heel) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
Sano will join the Twins after hitting .316 with two home runs over a 10-game rehab assignment across three different affiliates. Though he now appears to be reasonably healthy after an extended recovery from March surgery on his right heel, Sano may not play on an everyday basis right away with Marwin Gonzalez and Willians Astudillo on hand at third base and Nelson Cruz (wrist) locked in as the club's designated hitter. It will be Astudillo who draws the start at the hot corner in Wednesday's series finale against the Angels while Sano and Gonzalez sit on the bench.
More News
-
Twins' Miguel Sano: Rehab moving to Triple-A•
-
Twins' Miguel Sano: Taking rehab to Double-A•
-
Twins' Miguel Sano: To begin rehab assignment Tuesday•
-
Twins' Miguel Sano: Two weeks from rehab assignment•
-
Twins' Miguel Sano: Working toward rehab assignment•
-
Twins' Miguel Sano: Takes on-field batting practice•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...
-
Prospects: Ranking Hiura, Lopez, Mercado
With three interesting prospects getting the call in recent days, Chris Towers breaks down...
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Tuesday
We break out the Worryometer for Aaron Nola and Shane Bieber, rate breakouts, news and notes...