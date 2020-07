Sano (illness) has been cleared to return to action and will join his teammates at Target Field on Wednesday.

A positive COVID-19 test had kept Sano away from the team for the early part of camp. Whether or not he's able to get into game shape with just nine days remaining until Opening Day remains to be seen. It's possible he arrives Wednesday in decent shape, as he was asymptomatic and able to hit at home, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.