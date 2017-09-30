Play

Twins' Miguel Sano: Returns to lineup Saturday

Sano (shin) is starting at DH and hitting fifth Saturday against the Tigers, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

It was only a few days ago that it seemed the soonest Sano would return would be the wild-card game, but he will get his first start since Aug. 19 in the second-to-last game of the season. He went 0-for-1 in a pinch hit appearance Friday. There is undoubtedly some rust for the slugger to knock off, but the Twins' ceiling is much higher with him in the lineup.

