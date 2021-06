Sano is not in the lineup Monday against the Reds.

Sano finds himself on the bench for the third time in the past four games, with his only start in that stretch coming against a left-handed pitcher. Alex Kirilloff will receive another start at first base while Trevor Larnach continues to work in left field. Sano and his 38.8 percent strikeout rate appears to be the odd man out with the Twins getting Byron Buxton and Max Kepler back from the injured list over the past few days.