Twins' Miguel Sano: Rough return to majors

Sano went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Saturday's 10-4 loss to the Red Sox.

Making his first start since being recalled from the minors, Sano looked like the same hitter he was prior to his demotion in mid-June, generating lots of empty swings but little production. With Eduardo Escobar now a Diamondback, Sano should get regular playing time to try and rediscover the form that saw him launch 53 homers in 2016-17.