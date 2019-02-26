Twins' Miguel Sano: Scheduled for checkup
Sano (heel) will be reevaluated by a doctor in the coming days, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
The wound on Sano's heel is reportedly healing nicely, and he could be cleared to ramp up his activity in the near future if everything checks out OK during his follow-up appointment. The third baseman has been in a walking boot for the past week or so, though he was recently cleared to resume light activity.
