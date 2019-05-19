Twins' Miguel Sano: Scores three runs

Sano went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and three runs scored in Saturday's 18-4 win over the Mariners.

Sano hit the homer in the third inning, making it 7-0 at the time, and then added a sacrifice fly to plate C.J. Cron in the fifth inning. He also scored on both of center fielder Byron Buxton's hits in the game. Sano has gone 3-for-13 with four runs scored since returning from a heel injury.