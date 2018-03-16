Twins' Miguel Sano: Scratched from lineup with bruised knee

Sano is not in the Twins' lineup for Friday's game against the Rays.

There had been conflicting reports about Sano's status, as the team's original official lineup include Sano despite earlier reports indicating that he'd been scratched. It now appears that Sano is indeed out, but the injury is expected to be minor and he's considered day-to-day.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories