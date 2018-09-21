Twins' Miguel Sano: Sent for additional testing

Sano has returned to Minnesota to undergo further testing on his left leg, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Sano was held out of the starting lineup Wednesday and Friday, although it's unclear when his leg issue started to act up. He's been ruled out for Minnesota's weekend series with Oakland. More news on Sano's availability moving forward should emerge soon, although there's a good chance his season is over.

