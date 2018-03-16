Twins' Miguel Sano: Set to return Saturday
Sano (knee) is in the Twins' lineup for Saturday's game against the Pirates, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Sano was scratched from Friday's game with a bruised knee. The issue was not expected to be serious and it appears as though he'll only miss one game.
