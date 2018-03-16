Twins' Miguel Sano: Set to return Saturday

Sano (knee) is in the Twins' lineup for Saturday's game against the Pirates, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Sano was scratched from Friday's game with a bruised knee. The issue was not expected to be serious and it appears as though he'll only miss one game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories