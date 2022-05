Sano left Saturday's game in the seventh inning after suffering a setback to his sore knee, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Sano appeared to wince when running the bases after drawing a walk in the sixth inning. He was replaced by Luis Arraez at first base in the seventh inning. Sano had missed the previous three games after tweaking his knee Tuesday. He may now need another day or two off before he's ready to return to the starting lineup.