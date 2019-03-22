Twins' Miguel Sano: Sheds walking boot
Sano (heel) is no longer wearing a walking boot and will begin rehabbing Saturday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Sano was originally hoping to resume baseball activities by the end of the month, so he appears to be ahead of schedule in his recovery from heel surgery. The third baseman is still a ways away from returning, as he needs to go through his own spring training to get up to speed, but he's trending in the right direction. Marwin Gonzalez and Ehire Adrianza are candidates to fill in at the hot corner while Sano is on the shelf.
