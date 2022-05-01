Manager Rocco Baldelli said Sunday after the Twins' 9-3 win over the Rays that Sano (knee) will be placed on the 10-day injured list, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Sano's move to the IL coupled with the demotion of No. 3 catcher Jose Godoy to Triple-A St. Paul will help the Twins get down to 26 players with active rosters set to shrink from 28 heading into the second month of the season. The decision to deactivate Sano doesn't come as a major surprise after the 29-year-old experienced renewed soreness in his knee during Saturday's 9-1 win, when he returned to the lineup after a three-game absence. Luis Arraez picked up a start at first base Sunday and should serve as the primary replacement at the position while Sano is on the shelf.