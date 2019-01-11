Twins' Miguel Sano: Signs deal to avoid arbitration
Sano agreed to a one-year, $2.65 million with the Twins on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
The deal includes a $50,000 bonus if Sano makes enough plate appearances to qualify for the batting title (502), a mark he's yet to reach in his four-year career. That would require a major jump from the 299 plate appearances he received last year in a season plagued by injury and poor conditioning. He'll need to hit a lot better than the .199/.281/.398 line he posted last season if the Twins are to re-enter to playoff race.
