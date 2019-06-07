Twins' Miguel Sano: Sits again Friday

Sano is out of the lineup for the second game in a row Friday against the Tigers.

It's unclear if Sano is dealing with an injury or if he's simply being given time off. It's unlikely that he's sitting for performance reasons, as he has five homers and a .973 OPS through his first 15 games of the season. Willians Astudillo starts at third base.

