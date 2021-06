Sano is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.

After missing several key players due to injuries over the past month, the Twins are beginning to move closer to full strength, and Sano could lose out on playing time as a result. He'll be sitting Sunday for the second time in three days, giving way to Alex Kirilloff at first base. Sano has slugged four home runs through 16 games in June, but as usual, he's struggled to make consistent contact (41 percent strikeout rate).