Twins' Miguel Sano: Sitting Sunday
Sano won't play in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies, one day after playing third base and going 0-for-3 in the Twins' 13-5 exhibition loss to the Pirates, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Sano was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game against the Rays with a knee issue, but his return to action a day later suggests the slugger's absence was mostly precautionary. With no word that Sano suffered a setback in his return to the field Saturday, his day off Sunday is likely only for maintenance purposes.
