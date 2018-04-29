Twins' Miguel Sano: Sitting with hamstring issue Sunday

Sano, who is dealing with a tight left hamstring, is out of the lineup Sunday against the Reds but is available to pinch hit, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Twins manager Paul Molitor relayed that Sano's condition is a "little bit better" than Saturday, when the third baseman was first sidelined by the injury, offering hope that a trip to the disabled list is off the table. Sano has a long history of lower-body issues, so it seems the Twins are simply taking the prudent approach by giving the slugger another maintenance day with the hope of avoiding a longer-term setback. Eduardo Escobar will shift over to the hot corner from shortstop and serve as the Twins' cleanup hitter Sunday.