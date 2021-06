Sano went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 9-6 loss to the Yankees.

Sano homered off Gerrit Cole in the fifth inning. He singled in the ninth inning and knocked in Alex Kirilloff. Sano has three homers in their last five games. The 28-year-old is slashing just .178/.278/.433 in 180 plate appearances. He leads the Twins with 12 home runs and 30 RBI.