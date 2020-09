Sano went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Cubs on Saturday.

Sano struck out three times in the contest, but he made up for the whiffs with a massive 453-foot solo shot to left field in the seventh inning. The output was typical of Sano's campaign thus far -- he's hitting only .217 overall and has struck out in a whopping 43.5 percent of his at-bats but has contributed 13 homers and 25 RBI.