Twins' Miguel Sano: Slugs fifth homer in Wednesday's loss

Sano went 2-for-3 with two walks and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Yankees.

It was the first time all season Sano hadn't struck out at least once in a game, and all those empty swings help explain his .211/.287/.479 slash line despite his five homers in 18 games. The 24-year-old has as much raw power as any player in baseball, but his career-low contact rate will need to improve if he's going to provide consistent fantasy value.