Twins' Miguel Sano: Slugs two-run homer

Sano went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's win over the Pirates.

Sano hit a two-run shot -- his ninth of the year -- off reliever Richard Rodriguez in the eighth inning to pad the Twins' 3-2 lead. Since being called back up from the minors on July 28 Sano is hitting .269 with two homers and six RBI in 15 games. Overall the 25-year-old is hitting .220/.293/.420 in 52 games this season, which is significantly below his career marks of .249/.340/.484. While he's struggled this year, Sano would figure to continue to see playing time as long as he's moderately productive.

