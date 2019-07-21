Twins' Miguel Sano: Smacks 14th homer
Sano went 2-for-3 with a double, home run and walk on Saturday against the Athletics.
Sano took Brett Anderson deep to lead off the seventh inning, his 14th of the season. He had success against the southpaw, also knocking a double against him in the first inning. Sano has now reached base in seven of eight games since the All-Star break, bringing his season-long line up to .241/.337/.565 across 196 plate appearances.
