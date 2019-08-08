Twins' Miguel Sano: Smacks 20th homer
Sano went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run, four RBI and two runs in an 11-7 loss against the Braves on Wednesday.
The homer was his 20th of the season; Sano has reach that mark three of the last four years. His power has been exceptional this year, though, as Sano has hit 20 homers in just 64 games. He is batting .247 with a .571 slugging percentage, 34 extra-base hits, 45 RBI and 44 runs in 231 at-bats this season.
