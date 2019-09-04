Twins' Miguel Sano: Smacks 27th homer

Sano went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI on Tuesday against the Red Sox.

Sano got the Twins on the board in the first inning with an RBI single to left field. However, he capped off his productive evening with a deep home run to center field in the fifth inning -- his 27th of the season. Despite a 36.4 percent strikeout rate, Sano has maintained plenty of value thanks his prodigious power, illustrated by a .317 ISO across 363 plate appearances for the campaign.