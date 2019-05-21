Twins' Miguel Sano: Smacks go-ahead homer

Sano went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Monday in the Twins' 3-1 win over the Mariners.

Sano's long ball off Angels ace reliever Ty Buttrey broke a 1-1 tie and lifted the Twins to their 31st win in the series opener. In his five games since returning from a heel laceration that required surgery in March, Sano has gone 4-for-21, with all of his hits going for extra bases (two home runs, two doubles).