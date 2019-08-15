Twins' Miguel Sano: Smacks solo homer

Sano went 1-for-4 with a walk and solo home run Wednesday against the Brewers.

Sano took Gio Gonzalez deep in the third inning to record his 21st home run of the season. He's cooled off at the dish in the past 15 days, recording just nine hits in 58 plate appearances. On the other hand, he continues to produce plenty of power as five of those hits have gone for extra bases. For the season, he's managed a .237/.336/.549 line across 292 plate appearances.

