Twins' Miguel Sano: Smashes pair of homers
Sano went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs, four RBI and two runs in a 6-4 loss against the White Sox on Friday.
The struggling third baseman accounted for all of the Twins runs in the loss. It was nice to see Sano break out with this performance, but power hasn't really been the issue for him this year. He has 11 homers and a .537 slugging percentage, but Sano is also batting .207 with 56 strikeouts. He has 19 RBI and 22 runs in 121 at-bats as well this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Story
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal