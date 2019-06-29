Twins' Miguel Sano: Smashes pair of homers

Sano went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs, four RBI and two runs in a 6-4 loss against the White Sox on Friday.

The struggling third baseman accounted for all of the Twins runs in the loss. It was nice to see Sano break out with this performance, but power hasn't really been the issue for him this year. He has 11 homers and a .537 slugging percentage, but Sano is also batting .207 with 56 strikeouts. He has 19 RBI and 22 runs in 121 at-bats as well this season.