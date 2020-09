Sano went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during a 7-3 win over the Cardinals in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

He stayed in the lineup for the nightcap as well, going 1-for-4 with a run and an RBI. Sano seems to be heating up for the stretch run -- four of his 10 homers on the year have come in his last nine games, a stretch during which he's hitting .257 (9-for-35) with seven RBI.