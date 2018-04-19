Twins' Miguel Sano: Solo shot in win
Sano went 1-for-7 with a solo home run and two strike outs in Wednesday's 16-inning win over the Indians.
Though he had just one hit in the marathon game, Sano made it count with a game-tying home run to lead off the home half of the 14th. The strikeouts are coming at a concerning clip -- 44.6% -- but the long ball was his fourth of the year, so as long as the power's there the 24-year-old will remain a valuable asset.
More News
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister we’re...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...