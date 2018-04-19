Twins' Miguel Sano: Solo shot in win

Sano went 1-for-7 with a solo home run and two strike outs in Wednesday's 16-inning win over the Indians.

Though he had just one hit in the marathon game, Sano made it count with a game-tying home run to lead off the home half of the 14th. The strikeouts are coming at a concerning clip -- 44.6% -- but the long ball was his fourth of the year, so as long as the power's there the 24-year-old will remain a valuable asset.