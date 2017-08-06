Twins' Miguel Sano: Status uncertain

Sano (hand) said Saturday that he is not sure when he will be able to return to the lineup, MLB.com reports.

X-rays were negative after Sano was hit by a pitch Friday, but he said he felt pain while attempting to grip with the hand Saturday. Sano noted that the pain is worse than it was after he was plunked in a similar spot on July 24, adding that he feared his hand was broken when he was first hit. The Twins are said to be hopeful that Sano will avoid the DL.