Twins' Miguel Sano: Still experiencing discomfort

Manager Paul Molitor said Sano is still experiencing "persistent discomfort" in his shin, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Molitor also noted Sano had trouble while taking batting practice Monday, which is ultimately why he was left off Tuesday's wild-card roster. While the Twins were hoping to carry him for a one-swing scenario, that plan was axed after it became clear he couldn't generate any power on his injured leg, according to Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. He could still be added to the roster for the ALDS if the Twins are able to advance.