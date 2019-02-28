Twins' Miguel Sano: Still in walking boot

Sano (heel) is expected to remain in a walking boot for a few more days, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Sano was originally hoping to gain clearance to begin ramping up his activity Wednesday, but the laceration on his heel apparently hasn't healed as well as the Twins would like before allowing him to resume workouts. At this point, it's still unclear when the third baseman will return.

