Twins' Miguel Sano: Still not running well

Sano (hamstring) is not at 100 percent while running and is unlikely to return before the weekend, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Sano has been out since late April with a hamstring strain. He's getting closer to a return, but he's still at least a few days away. Prior to his injury, the young slugger was hitting just .213/.289/.450 with five homers in 20 games.

