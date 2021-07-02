Sano started at first base and went 0-for-5 with four strikeouts to lower his batting average to .190 with a .698 OPS in Thursday's loss to the White Sox.

Sano has moved from the everyday starter at first base, to the short side of a platoon as Alex Kirilloff has been starting against right-handed pitchers. Sano hit .163 in April and May with a .675 OPS, but picked the pace slightly in June by hitting .254 with five home runs and a .787 OPS in June. Still, he's not providing consistent enough production to justify his spot at first base. He does have a career low .238 BABIP and subpar 25.5 HR/FB%, which are some reasons for optimism. However, it's not clear if the Twins are going to give him the opportunity and view him as an everyday starter any more.