Twins' Miguel Sano: Swats 13th homer

Sano went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 8-6 loss to the A's.

It's his third homer in the last four games and 13th of the year in only 35 contests since coming off the IL, matching his total from 2018 in less than half the games. Sano's .223/.306/.577 slash line is hampered by a career-worst 39.5 percent strikeout rate, but no one has ever questioned the 26-year-old's raw power -- only his ability to make consistent contact.